Banner breast centers recognized by American College of Radiology

LOVELAND — The Banner Health breast centers at McKee Medical Center in Loveland and Summit View Medical Commons in Greeley have achieved the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation by the American College of Radiology, according to a Banner news release.
The ACR, a national professional organization that supports programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology, recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast MRI and breast ultrasound, the release said.
