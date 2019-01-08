S.C. developer adds to River North acquisitions

DENVER — A South Carolina-based retail developer has added to its portfolio of properties in Denver’s River North neighborhood.
The Denver Business Journal reports that Edens, based in Columbia, S.C., recently purchased three properties at 2628 Walnut St., 2600 Walnut St. and 2649 Walnut St., bringing its total properties in the area to 10. The portfolio encompasses 136,000 square feet.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
Two of the properties — 2649 and 2628 Walnut St. — were acquired at the end of 2018 from Associative Properties LLC, according to the DBJ. The third property — 2600 Walnut St. — was acquired last August. All told, Edens has invested more than $60 million in the RiNo area.
DENVER — A South Carolina-based retail developer has added to its portfolio of properties in Denver’s River North neighborhood.
The Denver Business Journal reports that Edens, based in Columbia, S.C., recently purchased three properties at 2628 Walnut St., 2600 Walnut St. and 2649 Walnut St., bringing its total properties in the area to 10. The portfolio encompasses 136,000 square feet.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
Two of the properties — 2649 and 2628 Walnut St. — were acquired at the end of 2018 from Associative Properties LLC, according to the DBJ. The third property — 2600 Walnut St. — was acquired last August. All told, Edens has invested more than $60 million in the RiNo area.
…