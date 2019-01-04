PRPA opens applications for annual scholarship

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority has begun to take applications for its Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship.

The $3,000 scholarship is aimed at students pursuing a career in the electric utility industry. It is named after Roy J. Rohla, who was an electrical engineer and plant manager at Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station for 20 years.

Applications can be found here, and deadline for submittal is Feb. 27.

Applicants should be current high school seniors or students attending a two- or four-year college or university and must have a permanent home address within Platte River’s four owner communities — Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland. Curriculum in engineering; business; information systems; or plant, electrical transmission or distribution technology will receive favorable attention.

Students who apply for the scholarship will be judged on the following criteria:

Goals and aspirations in the electric utility industry

Motivation to succeed

Service to community

Academic performance

Students who apply for the scholarship will also gain a listing in the National Electric Energy Career Jump Start Directory. Every applicant’s listing will be shared (with his/her permission) with hundreds of utility companies, each of which could become a door to new opportunities for internships or employment within the industry.

Platte River Power Authority is a not-for-profit wholesale electricity generation and transmission provider.