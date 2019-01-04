Larimer County clears way for mountain coaster

ESTES PARK — The path to develop a mountain coaster near Estes Park has now been cleared. The Larimer County Board of Commissioners has denied the final appeal.

The coaster has been the subject of intense debate for months because of its location, plans for parking, and the manner in which it was initially presented and approved. The Reporter-Herald reported that commissioners voted 2-1, with Commissioner Steve Johnson opposed, to deny an appeal of the Estes Valley Planning Commission’s decision to approve.