Cookie recipe permits safe raw consumption

BOULDER — Sara’s Cosmic Cookie Dough, trade name for Boulder company 432 LLC, has created a cookie dough that’s safe to eat raw or baked.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against eating raw cookie dough because of the danger of consuming raw eggs that can carry the salmonella bacteria. Also, uncooked flour can carry E. coli.

Sara’s dough isn’t made with raw eggs or raw flour. The plant-based cookie dough is made with pasteurized almond flour and vegan ingredients.

Sara’s Comic Cookie Dough offers three flavors: chocolate chip, oatmeal chocolate chip and double chocolate chip. All flavors are gluten-free, vegan and paleo friendly. The dough is made with four plant-based superfoods that suppress appetite, increase energy, improve heart and immune health and provide rich antioxidants, the company said in its written statement.

“We want to make it easier for health-conscious consumers to enjoy raw cookie dough and cookies guilt-free. We are committed to providing hazard-free, clean, plant-based cookie dough that satisfies any sweet craving,” Sara Sims, founder and president, said in a press release.