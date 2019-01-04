Brewers Association grants more than $500,000 to researchers

BOULDER — The Brewers Association, a trade association dedicated to small and independent brewers, has awarded 17 research and service grants.

The grant program is designed to further the development of a healthy and sustainable raw materials supply chain. This year, the Boulder-based organization granted $509,058 to 17 researchers and organizations across the U.S.

“Ensuring a healthy supply chain is critical for our members,” Bob Pease, president & CEO of the Brewers Association, said in a prepared statement. “As the agricultural landscape weathers a number of challenges, the Brewers Association is proud to fund grants that will enhance beer production and enable a more sustainable future.”

Since the program started in 2015, the Brewers Association has granted $1.7 million to 77 projects. Funding has supported research addressing public barley and hop variety development, hop disease and hop aroma. Funding has also gone to supporting growers associations.

The recipients are:

Barley

Building a Winter Malting Barley Market for the Great Plains

Partner(s) : University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Principal : Stephen Baenziger

Characterization of Genotype by Environment Interaction for Malting Quality in New York State

Partner(s) : Cornell University Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics

Principal : Mark Sorrells

Stable and Sustainable Dryland Production of High-Quality Malt Barley

Partner(s) : Montana State University

Principal : Jamie Sherman

Interaction Between Barley Genetics and Malt Process Impact on Flavor

Partner(s) : Montana State University

Principal : Hannah Turner

Winter and Spring 2-Row Malt for Conventional and Organic Systems

Partner(s) : Montana State University

Principal : Jed Eberly

Improving Malting Quality in Two-Rowed Barley by Reducing Grain Protein and β-Glucan Content Through Marker Assisted Backcrossing

Partner : University of California, Davis

Principal : Alicia del Blanco

Development of Two and Six-Rowed Winter Malt Barley Varieties for the Eastern U.S.

Partners : Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Principal : Carl Griffey

Evaluating a Multi-State Breeding Project to Produce Local Malting Barley for the Craft Brewing Industry

Partner : University of Minnesota

Principal : Kevin Smith

The Continuing Quest for Flavor: From the Oregon Promise to the Romp of Otters

Partner : Oregon State University

Principal : Pat Hayes

Enhancement of Winter Hardiness in Two-Rowed Barley Germplasm for the Craft Brewing Industry

Partner : University of Minnesota

Principal : Brian Steffenson

Identifying Spring Malting Barley Varieties for the Craft Brewing Industries

Partner : North Dakota State University

Principal : Richard Horsley

Effects of Variety by Malting Interactions on the Malt and Beer Metabolome

Partner : Colorado State University

Principal : Adam Heuberger

Metabolomics and Genomics Analysis of the ‘Romp of Otters’ Barley Flavor Project

Partner : Colorado State University

Principal : Adam Heuberger

Hops

Multifaceted Impacts of Nitrogen and Sulfur Fertility on Hop Productivity, Quality, and Brewing Characteristics

Partners : US Department of Agriculture; Oregon State University

Researcher : David Gent

Mapping Novel Loci for Powdery Mildew Resistance in Hops

Partner : University of Minnesota

Principal : Gary Muehlbauer

Development and Application of Cost-Effective DNA-Based Markers for Hops

Partner : USDA-ARS National Clonal Germplasm Repository

Principal : Nahla V. Bassil

Development of Thiols and Thiol Precursors in Different Hop Varieties During Hop Harvest and their Impact on Beer Flavor

Partners : Nyseos, Barth-Haas Group

Researcher: Laurent Dagan, Christina Schoenberger