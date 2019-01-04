Brewers Association grants more than $500,000 to researchers

BOULDER — The Brewers Association, a trade association dedicated to small and independent brewers, has awarded 17 research and service grants.
The grant program is designed to further the development of a healthy and sustainable raw materials supply chain. This year, the Boulder-based organization granted $509,058 to 17 researchers and organizations across the U.S.
“Ensuring a healthy supply chain is critical for our members,” Bob Pease, president & CEO of the Brewers Association, said in a prepared statement. “As the agricultural landscape weathers a number of challenges, the Brewers Association is proud to fund grants that will enhance beer production and enable a more sustainable future.”
Since the program started in 2015, the Brewers Association has granted $1.7 million to 77 projects. Funding has supported research addressing public barley and hop variety development, hop disease and hop aroma. Funding has also gone to supporting growers associations.
The recipients are:
Barley
Building a Winter Malting Barley Market for the Great Plains
- Partner(s): University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Principal: Stephen Baenziger
Characterization of Genotype by Environment Interaction for Malting Quality in New York State
- Partner(s): Cornell University Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics
- Principal: Mark Sorrells
Stable and Sustainable Dryland Production of High-Quality Malt Barley
- Partner(s): Montana State University
- Principal: Jamie Sherman
Interaction Between Barley Genetics and Malt Process Impact on Flavor
- Partner(s): Montana State University
- Principal: Hannah Turner
Winter and Spring 2-Row Malt for Conventional and Organic Systems
- Partner(s): Montana State University
- Principal: Jed Eberly
Improving Malting Quality in Two-Rowed Barley by Reducing Grain Protein and β-Glucan Content Through Marker Assisted Backcrossing
- Partner: University of California, Davis
- Principal: Alicia del Blanco
Development of Two and Six-Rowed Winter Malt Barley Varieties for the Eastern U.S.
- Partners: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
- Principal: Carl Griffey
Evaluating a Multi-State Breeding Project to Produce Local Malting Barley for the Craft Brewing Industry
- Partner: University of Minnesota
- Principal: Kevin Smith
The Continuing Quest for Flavor: From the Oregon Promise to the Romp of Otters
- Partner: Oregon State University
- Principal: Pat Hayes
Enhancement of Winter Hardiness in Two-Rowed Barley Germplasm for the Craft Brewing Industry
- Partner: University of Minnesota
- Principal: Brian Steffenson
Identifying Spring Malting Barley Varieties for the Craft Brewing Industries
- Partner: North Dakota State University
- Principal: Richard Horsley
Effects of Variety by Malting Interactions on the Malt and Beer Metabolome
- Partner: Colorado State University
- Principal: Adam Heuberger
Metabolomics and Genomics Analysis of the ‘Romp of Otters’ Barley Flavor Project
- Partner: Colorado State University
- Principal: Adam Heuberger
Hops
Multifaceted Impacts of Nitrogen and Sulfur Fertility on Hop Productivity, Quality, and Brewing Characteristics
- Partners: US Department of Agriculture; Oregon State University
- Researcher: David Gent
Mapping Novel Loci for Powdery Mildew Resistance in Hops
- Partner: University of Minnesota
- Principal: Gary Muehlbauer
Development and Application of Cost-Effective DNA-Based Markers for Hops
- Partner: USDA-ARS National Clonal Germplasm Repository
- Principal: Nahla V. Bassil
Development of Thiols and Thiol Precursors in Different Hop Varieties During Hop Harvest and their Impact on Beer Flavor
- Partners: Nyseos, Barth-Haas Group
Researcher: Laurent Dagan, Christina Schoenberger
