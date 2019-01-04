Boulder City Council member Jill Grano resigns

BOULDER — City Council Member Jill Grano announced her resignation from Boulder City Council, effective Jan. 4.

Grano has accepted the position of director of community affairs for U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse. Grano has served on the City Council since she was elected in November 2017.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the community as a council member and an extremely difficult decision to resign,” Grano said in a prepared statement. “I have enjoyed meeting with thousands of community members to hear their concerns, priorities and vision for Boulder. In my new role with Congressman Neguse, I look forward to continuing our community conversations to bring important issues to the Congressman and serving Boulder in a new capacity.”

Boulder City Charter stipulates that Grano’s vacated seat will be filled during the next city council election on Nov. 5, 2019. During that election, six seats will be on the ballot: two 2-year term seats (one of which is Grano’s remaining two years and the other a standard 2-year term seat). There are also four 4-year term seats up for grabs.

“Jill has been a dedicated council member, committed to representing the community as we tackled difficult issues facing Boulder,” City Manager Jane Brautigam said in a statement. “Her thoughtful approach to community concerns and her willingness to listen to the community will serve her well in her new role. We look forward to working with Jill in a new capacity.”