AE, FRCC to begin construction of new manufacturing center

LONGMONT — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and Front Range Community College will jointly “break the wall” of their new Center for Integrated Manufacturing at the Longmont campus of Front Range Community College.

The ceremonial event will be 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at 1351 S. Sunset St. in Longmont.

The company and college previously announced the development of an $8 million, 27,000 square-foot facility to provide students with a state-of-the-art lab and classroom structure to be used for hands-on career experiences prior to entering the workforce full-time.

The manufacturing center will open in the fall of 2019. Its creation has two goals:

Increasing training options for students interested in pursuing manufacturing careers.

Supporting area businesses — and the local and state economies.

FRCC will launch two new programs at the new center — electronics engineering technology, and automation and engineering technology.

In addition to this center, AE will provide students with internships, scholarships and job opportunities.

The ceremony will consist of a welcome speech from FRCC’s vice president, Elena Lucero-Sandoval; remarks from AE’s president and CEO, Yuval Wasserman; with closing remarks from Andy Dorsey, FRCC’s president.