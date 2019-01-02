Hensel Phelps COO tapped to replace retiring CEO

GREELEY — The executive team at Hensel Phelps, a Greeley-based construction and general contracting firm, is going through a transition with the recent retirement CEO Jeff Wenaas.

Wenaas, who has been with Hensel Phelps for 35 years, has been replaced by Mike Choutka, according to a company news release.

Choutka took over Hensel Phelps’ president and CEO role effective Tuesday.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I am confident that under (Choutka’s) leadership we will continue to serve our clients, grow the company and continue to honor the 80 plus years of history of Hensel Phelps,” Wenaas said in a prepared statement.

Choutka most recently served as president and chief operating officer for Hensel Phelps. His previous roles with the company include field engineer, project manager and operations manager.