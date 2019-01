BOULDER — Boulder’s Evo Hemp has partnered with New York-based drink manufacturer Honeydrop Beverages on a new line of CBD-infused lemonade.

Honeydrop Cold-Pressed CBD Lemonades will include 20 milligrams of CBD sourced by Evo Hemp, according to a Honeydrop news release.

The lemonade will come in three varieties: Revive (Matcha), Relax (Lemon) and Rehab (Turmeric).

The beverages, which retail for about $5.99 for a 10-ounce bottle, will initially be distributed in California and New York.