Boulder renters get 2019 security deposit interest bump

BOULDER — Boulder tenants who put down a security deposit with their landlords will now receive 0.75 percent interest on that deposit, up from the previous rate of 0.16 percent.

The new rates went into effect Tuesday.

The tenant security deposit interest rate is recalculated each year in accordance with a 2004 city ordinance. The rate is the average of the one-year certificate of deposit from the top three financial institutions in Boulder, based on market share data as of Dec. 15, 2018, according to a city news release.

The city offers support for lease questions and tenant/landlord issues through the Community Mediation Service at 303-441-4364 and through the online Landlord/Tenant Handbook.