Banner MD Anderson add three cancer specialists

GREELEY — Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and McKee Medical Center in Loveland has added three doctors to offer cancer care not previously available locally.

The company said that Dr. Dustin Boothe, who specializes in radiation oncology in Greeley; Dr. Atuhani Burnett, who specializes in surgical oncology with a focus on gastrointestinal malignancies in Greeley and Loveland; and Dr. Lin Hao, who specializes in medical oncology and hematology with a focus on treating liver and gastrointestinal malignancies in Greeley, have joined the organization.

“These new physicians have uniquely strong research backgrounds and bring something new to Banner,” Dr. Jeffrey Albert, physician director of the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center program in Northern Colorado, said in a written statement. “Dr. Boothe has already expanded our services with a new, high-quality prostate brachytherapy program, as well as a new state-of-the-art technique for reducing side effects from prostate radiation therapy. Dr. Burnett brings a new service to Northern Colorado with his ability to take on more complicated surgical cancer cases, and Dr. Hao allows us to expand services to see more patients who need our services.”

Boothe graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College, earning a doctor of medicine, and Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He recently relocated from Salt Lake City to Colorado.

Burnett graduated from Vanderbilt University, earning a doctorate of medicine and a doctorate of philosophy. He recently relocated from Canada.

Hao graduated from Medical College of Suzhou University, Suzhou, China, with a bachelor’s of medicine in clinical medicine, equivalent to doctor of medicine in the United States. He also attended Peking University Health Center, Beijing, China, and earned a master’s of science in medicine; the University of Maryland to earn a doctor of pharmacy degree; and the University of Arkansas earning a certificate in clinical and translational sciences. He recently relocated from Arkansas.

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center and McKee Medical Center is a partnership between Banner Health and the MD Anderson Cancer Center based in Houston. It offers disease-specific expertise in the medical, radiation and surgical management of the cancer patient.