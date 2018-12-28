Blackeagle surpasses 4M hours without lost time

BERTHOUD — Blackeagle Energy Services, tradename for Berthoud-based Desco Acquisition LLC, achieved a safety-performance milestone when it exceeded 4 million man hours without a lost-time incident.

Blackeagle provides services to utility and energy companies and specializes in building and maintaining pipelines and other fabricated materials. It has operations in 17 states.

“We have a culture of caring at Blackeagle where every individual looks after one another,” said Scott Yenzer, Blackeagle’s senior vice president in a written statement. “Working 4 million man hours without a lost-time incident demonstrates our commitment to operating at the highest standards of care and performance.”

Blackeagle’s safety director, Earl Worth, said, “We are extremely proud of our employees who work in challenging environments every day and stay safe by applying our safety systems, including the ‘Good Catch’ program where they proactively identify potential losses, record and correct them immediately.”