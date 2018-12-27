Son of Rockies owners buys Denver bar chain

DENVER — Lodo’s Bar & Grill, a local chain of establishments named after Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood, has been sold an investment group that includes the son of Rockies co-owner Charlie Monfort.
Kenneth Monfort, along with Summit Capital Venture Group partners Matt Runyon and Jason Marcotte have taken over the Lodo’s Bar & Grill in downtown Denver, Westminster and Highlands ranch, according to a Denver Post report.
The group’s company MCSV Holdings I LLC bought the chain from Chris Myers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.