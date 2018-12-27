Flowers Foods takes over Johnstown bakery in $22M deal

JOHNSTOWN — On the heels of an announcement last month that Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) would acquire Canyon Bakehouse LLC, the Georgia-based company has completed a deal to buy Canyon’s Johnstown bakery for $22.2 million.

The transaction for the property at 3600 Ronald Reagan Blvd. was recorded Dec. 17, Larimer County public records show. Flowers Foods Co. of Denver LLC is listed as the buyer and St. Louis Real Estate Holdings LLC, which is registered to a Loveland address, is the seller.

Flowers Foods, maker of brands including Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, and Tastykake, is one of the country’s largest baked goods companies with 2017 sales of $3.9 billion.

The company announced in November it would acquire Canyon Bakehouse in a deal valued at $205 million.

Founded in Loveland in 2009 by Christi and Josh Skow and their baker partner Ed Miknevicius, Canyon Bakehouse moved into the 165,625 square-foot-bakery building on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in 2017.