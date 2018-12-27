Denver office tower bought for $194M

DENVER — Real estate investment firm Hines recently purchased the U.S. Bank Tower in Denver’s Union Station neighborhood for $194 million, according to a Denver Business Journal report.

The deal for the 26-story, 500,000-square-foot office tower at 950 17th St. was closed late last week.

The seller was Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc., who bought the property in 2007 for nearly $140 million, the DBJ reports.

Major tenants include U.S. Bank and Liberty Oilfield Services.