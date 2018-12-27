Butterfly house construction starts Jan. 2

FORT COLLINS — Transformation at the Gardens on Spring Creek Visitor’s Center and construction of a new conservatory/butterfly house will begin Jan. 2, 2019. The Gardens on Spring Creek is a community botanic gardens in Fort Collins.

The project will construct the first conservatory/butterfly house in Fort Collins in partnership with the Butterfly Pavilion, showcasing the role pollinators play in the environment. A new lobby/entrance, meeting room, café concessions and expanded gift shop will also be added.

The visitor’s center, greenhouse, and its surrounding original gardens will close beginning Jan. 2 to permit the construction. Access to the front door and gates, adjacent pathways, restrooms, and parking will be impacted during construction.

Construction is expected to last eight to nine months and be followed with a grand opening in the fall of 2019.

The new visitor’s center will cost about $3 million and was funded partially ($2.2 million) through the Community Capital Improvement tax, approved by voters of Fort Collins in April 2015. Private donations have contributed funding to the project.

The project management team includes the city of Fort Collins, Elder Construction, and Architecture West.

Starting April 1, the new gardens (Theme Gardens, Great Lawn, Undaunted Garden, Prairie and Foothills) and the Rock Garden will open. The popular annual Spring Plant Sale will occur May 10-12 in the new Great Lawn.