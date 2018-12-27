Boulder Ted’s Montana Grill to close

BOULDER — The Ted’s Montana Grill location at 1701 Pearl St. in Boulder is set to close next week, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report.

The Atlanta-based chain was founded by media mogul Ted Turner and restaurateur George W. McKerrow.

The Boulder Ted’s Montana Grill restaurant has been open since 2010. The other eight Colorado locations will not be affected by the closure, according to the Daily Camera report.

Lower sales volumes contributed to the Boulder restaurant closure, Ted’s president Kristi Martin told the newspaper.