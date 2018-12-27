Banner to implement visitor restrictions to prevent flu

Banner Health, which operates three Northern Colorado hospitals, will begin implementing visitor restrictions at all facilities starting Jan. 2 in an effort to prevent the spread of influenza.

Visitors who have a fever, cough, vomiting or diarrhea are restricted, as are children under 13. Siblings without flu symptoms are permitted to visit new babies, according to a Banner news release.

“While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Banner senior director of infection prevention Joan Ivaska said in a prepared statement.

UCHealth implemented similar visitor restrictions earlier this month at all of the system’s hospitals and clinics. All visitors with flu-like symptoms must wear a mask. Visitors with flu symptoms and visitors younger than 12 are prohibited from intensive care units, transplant locations, oncology inpatient floors and pediatric units.