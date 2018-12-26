Surna CFO terminated

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of environmental-control and air-sanitation systems for indoor cannabis-cultivation facilities, has terminated the company’s chief financial officer Mark Smiens, according to a document filed Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Smiens was hired in July to serve as CFO as well company treasurer and secretary.

“On Dec. 21, 2018, Surna Inc. notified Mark E. Smiens that his employment with the company was terminated,” the regulatory filing reads. “Effective Dec. 21, 2018, the company’s Board of Directors removed (Smiens) as the company’s chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Surna had yet to provide a reason for Smiens’ termination nor a plan for his replacement. A company spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Prior to his position with Surna, Smiens served as CFO for U.S. Fence Solutions, CFO of Wildcat Minerals LLC and CFO (North America) for SMA Solar Technology AG. He has an MBA from Colorado State University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado.