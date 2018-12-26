RackStarz to open Boulder location, RockyMounts flagship

BOULDER — RackStarz, a Colorado Springs vehicle rack and hitch system retailer, is opening a new Boulder location in the former Boulder Nordic Sport space on Arapahoe Road. Boulder Nordic Sport has moved to a new location on Broadway.

The 3,000-square-foot store RackStarz will open will be Boulder’s exclusive dealer of products from RockyMounts, a Boulder-born vehicle mount company that is moving its headquarters and production facility to Grand Junction.

The new store is expected to open Jan. 18, according to a blog post on RackStarz’s website.

“We’re stoked to help RockyMounts maintain a presence in its hometown as it grows,” RackStarz founder Nick Bullion wrote on the post. “(RockyMounts owner) Bobby (Noye) and I have been doing business together for 15 years and this new location is a reflection of an awesome relationship between our brands that helps deliver the best product to our customers.”