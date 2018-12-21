Statewide unemployment up to 3.3 percent

DENVER — There were 1,800 nonfarm payroll jobs added from October to November for a total of more than 2,749,800 jobs in Colorado, according to the monthly employment report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Private sector payroll jobs increased by 700 and government increased by 1,100. The month-to-month change from September to October was an increase of 5,700 rather than the originally estimated 4,800.

The unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point from October to November to 3.3 percent, according to a survey of households. The number of people actively participating in the workforce increased by 7,400 to 3,108,600. The number of people who reported themselves as employed increased by 3,200 to 3,006,200.

The total number of unemployed increased by 4,200. While the state unemployment rate is now 3.3 percent, the national unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent.

The largest month-over-month private sector job gains were in professional and business services as well as trade, transportation and utilities. The largest declines were in education and health services, leisure and hospitality, financial activities as well as construction.

The November unemployment rate ticked up in each of the four Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley counties.

The rate in Boulder County was 2.9 percent, up from 2.8 percent in October. Larimer County’s rate increased from 2.7 percent in October to 2.9 percent in November. Both Broomfield and Weld counties saw the jobless rate move to 3 percent in November, up from 2.8 percent the prior month.