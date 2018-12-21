Innovate! Longmont receives state economic development designation

LONGMONT — The Innovate! Longmont programs has been designated a North Metro Enterprise Zone Contribution Project by the Colorado Economic Development Commission.

Projects with this designation encourage community participation and public/private partnerships resulting in job creation or retention and business expansion to revitalize Enterprise Zone areas, according to a Longmont Economic Development Partnership news release. Colorado taxpayers making financial contributions to these projects earn tax credits by contributing to these targeted efforts.

Innovate! Longmont is aimed at cultivating innovation and entrepreneurship in the city through training, mentoring, exposure, and early stage and medium-term funding.

Administration of the program is a public/private partnership between the Longmont Community Foundation, Longmont Economic Development Partnership, TinkerMill, Boulder County SBDC, and Startup Longmont.

“Innovate Longmont is a tremendous opportunity to develop entrepreneurship and economic opportunity in our community,” Longmont Community Foundation Executive Director Eric Hozempa said in a prepared statement.