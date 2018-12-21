Erie residents sue over Crestone Peak agreement

ERIE — A group of residents has filed a lawsuit against the town, mayor and trustees in response to Erie’s operator agreement with Crestone Peak Resources Inc. that includes a 30-well Acme pad site.

The lawsuit demands protections for public health and safety in regard to the approved fracking and drill plans, reports the Boulder Daily Camera.

The group is a subsidiary of Residents Rights, a Broomfield organization that aims to empower communities to protect their environment, health and safety.

Crestone is listed as an interested party in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit does not seek damages but asks the court to intervene to protect property rights, health, safety, welfare and avoid harm that could be caused by the project.