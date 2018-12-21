Cannabis-infused beer from former Blue Moon founder now available

DENVER — The Green Solution, which has 17 dispensary locations including one in Fort Collins, today launched a de-alcoholized, cannabis-infused beer.

The Grainwave Belgian-style White Ale by Ceria Brewing Co. has its alcohol removed from the beer during the brewing process, which is done with orange peel and coriander. Cannabis extract is added. Each 10 ounce bottle contains 5 mg of THC and is priced at $7.95. The Green Solution is the beer’s first retailer.

Ceria Inc. was created by the founding brewer of Blue Moon Brewing Co. Keith Villa launched the company with his wife, Jodi Villa. Its principal address as registered with the Colorado Secretary of State is in Arvada. Grainwave is the brewery’s first release.