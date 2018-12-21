Annabel Bowlen joins dispute over Broncos ownership

DENVER — Annabel Bowlen, wife of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, has entered the dispute between her husband’s trustees and his brother, Bill Bowlen.

Annabel Bowlen, through her lawyer, filed a motion to intervene in the litigation involving the Pat Bowlen Trust and Bill Bowlen, reports the Denver Post.

This action takes place nearly six months after Beth Bowlen Wallace declared her intention to be the next controlling owner of the team and two months after Bill Bowlen filed a lawsuit to have the trustees removed from power.

“Mrs. Bowlen is a beneficiary of the Patrick D. Bowlen Trust, and she believes that the trustees have done a good job managing the trust’s assets,” said Annabel Bowlen’s attorney, Hugh Gottschalk, president of the law firm Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell, in a statement to The Denver Post. “Her goal is to be able to participate in the lawsuit that Bill Bowlen filed that is attempting to remove the trustees.”