NoCoGivesLogoVERT_ORG-1

Thanks for making a difference on Colorado Gives Day
A record $1,937, 927 raised on Dec. 4, Colorado Gives Day for Northern Colorado.
Almost 9.700 Northern Colorado residents participated in Colorado Gives Day, a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving.
