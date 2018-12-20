Thanks for making a difference on Colorado Gives Day Sponsored content by Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

Colorado Gives Day preliminary results break previous 2017 record by over $300,000; 181 Larimer County nonprofits will share almost $1,938M. Statewide, more than 157,700 donations supported 2,481 nonprofits to the tune of $35.1 million.

What is Colorado Gives Day?

Colorado Gives Day is a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. Thousands of nonprofits, including 220 in Larimer County, receive a significant amount of their annual funding through Colorado Gives, a year-round online giving website.

Participating in and donating through NoCoGives.org is a convenient way to streamline your charitable contributions and gives nonprofits a low-cost, efficient way to raise funds. Processing fees are significantly less – around 2% – than traditional credit card fees. This ensures that a greater share of donations go directly to the organization. Many charities report spending significantly less in dollars and time fundraising by participating in Colorado Gives.

What is the benefit of donating online through NoCoGives.org?

It’s a simple way to assist many of your favorite nonprofits. Creating a free, secure, Colorado Gives donor account allows you to enjoy the following advanced features:

View a history of your donations. You can easily see to which organization you donated and the date(s). Re-send yourself copies of acknowledgment letters from charities, which you automatically receive on behalf of the nonprofit; this makes it easy to assemble your donation record at tax time, as all these online donations are in one convenient location. Set up and manage recurring donations. If you want to spread out your donation or make recurring donations to a nonprofit, you can spend a few minutes setting up your account, and then adjust the amount or frequency – from the convenience of your home – 24/7/365. Create fundraising pages for your favorite nonprofits Give to your favorite nonprofits more easily

What is the role of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado?

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado assists and supports Larimer County nonprofits by helping to market and publicize Colorado Gives Day, including through its own newsletters, website, and social media, in newspapers, on radio, and through billboards. It annually hosts a nonprofit rally to help launch Colorado Gives Day in Larimer County.

This rally provides an opportunity for nonprofits’ staff, supporters, and board members to gather with other participating groups, exchange ideas, encourage one another, and rally together to support the vital work that nonprofits contribute to our community. Nonprofits bring their banners for a community-wide photo, and a professional photographer hired by the Community Foundation takes complimentary pictures for them to utilize. The Community Foundation gave away two $500 grants, to further encourage and honor the valuable contributions nonprofits make.

Thank you to everyone who participated, allowing our wonderful Northern Colorado nonprofits to not only raise thousands of dollars, but for sharing proportinally in a $1 million incentive fund created by the Community First Foundation and FirstBank. It’s one of the largest giving-day incentive funds in the country.