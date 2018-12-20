Suffrage sculpture considered for D.C. placement

WASHINGTON — Loveland artist Jane DeDecker has garnered the support of several members of Colorado’s U.S. House delegation in efforts to place a monument to women’s suffrage near the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.

DeDecker crafted “Every Word We Utter,” a sculpture fearing Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul, and Ida B. Wells, women credited with moving the nation toward passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave voting rights to women.

DeDecker created the sculpture as an entry into a competition to commemorate the

100th anniversary of the passage of the amendment. The piece was named a finalist but will not be placed in New York’s Central Park where the contest winner’s piece will be positioned.

In DeDecker’s piece, the images of the featured women rise as woman after woman builds upon the work of those who came before to accomplish the mission. It is positioned in the middle of concentric circles meant to symbolize the ripple effect of their work. Signatures of all the women involved in the movement will be inscribed on the ripples.

Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., and Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., are introducing bipartisan legislation to allow DeDecker to place her sculpture near the Supreme Court building and Belmont-Paul National Monument in Washington.

“Washington could use a lot more influence from Coloradans. I am so pleased that Loveland residents came to us with this wonderful project. I’m hopeful we could get it done just in time for the anniversary,” said Polis, the outgoing Second Congressional District representative who will is governor-elect of Colorado. “The women who were behind the 19th amendment were American heroes, and they deserve to have their bravery recognized.”

The 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment is in August 2020. If approved for placement, project costs will be borne by a community group.