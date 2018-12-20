Neuraptive Therapeutics raises $11.5M in Series A

LAFAYETTE — Neuraptive Therapeutics Inc. has secured an $11.5 million Series A equity financing, which is still open for further investment.

The company, which has offices in Philadelphia and Lafayette with lab facilities in Aurora, will use the funds to develop its flagship product in clinical trials and to expand operations.

The AxoFuse Nerve Repair System is meant to improve clinical outcomes of patients with peripheral nerve injuries. When a peripheral nerve is cut or crushed, the patient immediately loses sensation and function. The axons within an injured nerve degenerate, the company said in a news release, and recovery occurs very slowly. The result is a prolonged and sometimes permanent disability.

The aim of AxoFuse is to speed up the recovery process: by reconnecting severed axons Neuraptive hopes to avoid degeneration and accompanying limb atrophy. Instead of relying on the body’s slow repair process, AxoFuse has shown to prevent degeneration in a significant amount of axons within a repaired nerve.

The company plans to have clinical trials to further test AxoFuse.