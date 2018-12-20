Louisville hemp company debuts new products

LOUISVILLE — Panacea Life Sciences, a maker of hemp oil extracts, has launched a line of new products.

HealX Nutritionals is a line of premium CBD products made by the Louisville company. HealX products contain zero THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Panacea is a vertically-integrated hemp company: it manages the entire hemp extraction process in-house to give itself control over product testing and quality assurance.

“Nine out of every 10 times when you test the CBD content in competing products, it doesn’t match what’s on the label,” James Baumgartner, president of Panacea Life Sciences, said in a prepared statement. “What makes the HealX brand different is the quality that goes into the product. Every product provided for the community has been purposely developed. When people buy our products they can be assured each dose contains the described specific amount of CBD.”

The HealX products are available through Kulabrands, an Arizona-based online marketplace supporting innovative new products. The HealX line includes tinctures, sublingual tablets, softgels, topicals and pet products.