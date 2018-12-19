Peters named to top 10 elder law list

GREELEY and LOVELAND — The American Institute Of Legal Counsel has recognized the performance of attorney Jennifer Lynn Peters, a partner in the law firm Otis, Bedingfield and Peters LLC with offices in Loveland and Greeley, as one of 10 Best Elder Law Attorneys for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute Of Legal Counsel is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 elder law attorneys in each state. Attorneys selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOLC’s selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOLC’s independent evaluation. AIOLC’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOLC places the most emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of elder law without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of client satisfaction.