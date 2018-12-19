Macy’s submits redevelopment application for Boulder store

BOULDER — Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) intends to redevelop its 29th Street store location in Boulder into office space, according to documents submitted this week to Boulder city planning staff.

BizWest reported in November there was the possibility the 36-year-old department store could be redeveloped, but a company spokeswoman said no decisions had been made at that time.

But, according to site review application documents, the company has been working on plans for redevelopment for nearly two years.

“As retail continues to evolve, Macy’s is taking steps to proactively evolve with it. In early 2017 Macy’s began studying its real estate in Boulder, identifying this property as a viable opportunity to reinvest and adaptively reuse the building,” the planning documents show. “In the summer of 2017, after a thorough review of all potential alternatives … Macy’s determined that the best opportunity would be to recycle the building in a sustainable and renewable manner that adds to the vibrancy, natural light, energy efficiency and modernization all while creating a project that reflects the values of the community.”

A third story would be added to the existing two-story structure, according to the planning documents. The redeveloped space would be nearly 158,000 square feet.

“The project proposes to update the exterior of the existing building to an attractive glass and steel office design and renovate the interior to provide a modern office layout with desirable amenities, all while using and preserving most of the building’s underlying structure,” according to the redevelopment plan proposal submitted to the city.

The plan calls for the exterior of the building to be modified to allow for more sunlight inside, a reduction in the number of entry points, and the replacement of the building’s existing mechanical systems with higher efficiency systems.

It is unclear when Macy’s intends to close the retail operation and start the redevelopment project.