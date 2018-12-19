Loveland fills chief building official position

LOVELAND — Loveland has tapped Samantha Everett to serve as the city’s chief building official.

She has been serving as the acting chief since John Schumacher resigned earlier this year.

Everett, who began working for the city in 2017 as a building inspector, was consensus pick of two search panels, one made up of city employees and the other of Larimer County and city of Fort Collins chief building officials, according to a Loveland news release.

Loveland’s chief building official leads the Building Division, which oversees code enforcement, plan reviews and building inspections.

The city’s decision to hire Everett for the permanent role was “based partly on her recent work in creating policies designed to improve customer service and foster coordination across the City’s Development Services organization,” the release said.