Gaylord Rockies now open to public

AURORA — The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center is officially open.

The resort, which is under the banner of Gaylord Hotels and Marriott International, has 1,501 rooms. There are 485,000 square feet of convention center space, an indoor/outdoor water park and an 85-acre campus.

“Adding a western group destination of this magnitude to Marriott Internationals portfolio allows our organization to leverage existing large conference business demand into the property. This spectacular new-build will also create new demand in the market with meetings customers who have never considered Colorado for their events,” Mike Stengel, Senior Vice President of Gaylord Hotels at Marriott International, said in a prepared statement.

The resort — which is located ten minutes from Denver International Airport — is decorated to reflect the state of Colorado, including waterfalls, elevator designed to look like mine shafts and plaid print pillows.

There are 114 suites, including 14 presidential suites. There are also eight food and beverage outlets for both fine and casual dining. There is a spa, water park, arcade, miniature golf and bike rentals.

Rates start at $249 per night for guests, with a limited time offer of $119 for Colorado residents. Learn more information at the resort’s website.