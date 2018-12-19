Fort Collins Utilities recognizes Village on Redwood developer for energy efficiency

FORT COLLINS — Affordable housing developer Housing Catalyst was recently recognized by Fort Collins Utilities for the energy-efficient construction of the Village on Redwood, a 72-unit multi-family development in north Fort Collins.

Housing Catalyst participated in the utilities’ Integrated Design Assistance Program. The developer set energy reduction goals in early design, according to a city news release.

Village on Redwood exceeds most sustainability standards, the release said. Energy efficiency features native landscaping, site lighting that minimizes light pollution, and tankless water heaters, high-efficiency air conditioners, low-flow plumbing fixtures and programmable thermostats.

“IDAP provides a framework to support design decisions related to energy efficiency,” Gary Schroeder, a senior energy services engineer with Fort Collins Utilities, said in a prepared statement. “Buildings that complete the program have lower operations and maintenance costs, improved indoor environmental quality and occupant comfort. The Village on Redwood design and construction teams used IDAP principles and processes to meet the energy performance target.”