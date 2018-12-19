Colorado oil and gas regulators approve new school buffer rules

DENVER — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved a new regulation Tuesday aimed at pushing drilling a bit farther from school buildings.

The new buffer rule, initially proposed in 2017 by Erie-based League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans, would require new oil and gas wells and production facilities be sited no closer than 1,000 feet from the perimeter of a school or child-care center property line. Current rules impose the 1,000-foot setback from school buildings, rather than the property line.

The league celebrated the new regulations in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Today was an important day at the COGCC, brought by LOGIC to the COGCC. Over a year ago, LOGIC fought proactively to seek at least a 1,000-foot buffer zone, not only from the school building itself, but from the school property as well,” the post said. “…It goes without saying that this is just the beginning, and that this is the least the COGCC can do to protect our children on their playgrounds, sports fields, and more.”

Oil and gas industry leaders also embraced COGCC’s decision.

“The Colorado Petroleum Council and its members are supportive of today’s COGCC proposal to increase setbacks in relation to school facilities and day-care centers,” Colorado Petroleum Council Executive Director Tracee Bentley said in a prepared statement. “…These are our communities, too, and we are committed to proactively addressing this and future issues as they present themselves.”