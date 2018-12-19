Boulder’s Bustop to be turned into housing for artists

BOULDER — Bustop Gentlemen’s Club, a north Boulder strip club that closed earlier this year after more than 40 years in business, is being redeveloped into an affordable housing community aimed at the city’s artists.

Demolition work on the Broadway property is set to begin in the coming days and the project, which will include 53 studio and one-bedroom apartments along with community art space, is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. Monthly rents are expected to be around $1,200.

Thistle, a Boulder County nonprofit affordable housing developer and manager, is the leading partner in the redevelopment effort. Boulder-based Rubicon Development LLC, which is also involved with developing about 100 permanently affordable senior housing units at the former Fruehauf’s Patio site and more than 50 affordable units of the former Robb’s Boulder Music location, is a partner on the project. Burke Builders will oversee construction.

Thistle CEO Mary Duvall, who credits Boulder developer Andy Allison with the initial vision for the project, said, “We are working with the NoBo Arts District to enhance that site since it is really a gateway area into the city.”

While anyone can apply for one of the new apartments, they will be marketed toward members of the local arts community, she said.

“The creative community in Boulder is just as challenged as anybody else to be able to afford housing,” Duvall said. “The creative economy adds a huge amount to Boulder — it draws people here. There are so many artists who work in the north Boulder area, so part of vision was to try to provide housing near where people work.”