Home decor store opens in former Longmont JCPenney location

LONGMONT — At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) has opened a new At Home Decor Superstore in Longmont, filling the roughly 100,000-square-foot vacant commercial space at 955 S. Hover St.

That site was formerly home to JCPenney, which closed more than year ago.

The Texas-based retailer offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor, according to an At Home news release.

“As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our second store in the Denver area,” At Home CEO Lee Bird said in a prepared statement.

There are At Home stores in Broomfield and Greeley. An open house for the new Longmont location is set for 9 a.m. Saturday.