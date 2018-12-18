Greeley leads region in hotel occupancy

DENVER — Greeley hotels were tops in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley for occupancy in November, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Last month, Greeley hotels posted an occupancy rate of 64.8 percent, nudging past Loveland at 64.1 percent.

The association’s monthly report shows hotel occupancy rates of 60.1 percent in Boulder, 57.2 percent along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, 55.4 percent in Fort Collins, 50.5 percent in Longmont and 36.2 percent in Estes Park.

In November, the average daily room rate in Estes Park was $158.52, Boulder $147.92, the U.S. 36 corridor $115.96, Longmont $109.434, Fort Collins $110.69, Loveland $110.37 and Greeley $94.95.

Statewide, the occupancy rate for the month was 57.1 percent, down from 58 percent last year, with an average daily room rate of $128.01, down from $130.02 a year ago.