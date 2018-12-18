Eye Center of Northern Colorado joins cataracts study

FORT COLLINS — Eye Center of Northern Colorado is enrolling cataracts patients in a clinical study for a new implantable lens designed to improve range of focus.

Dr. Gary Foster is part of a group participants across the country studying the IC-8 intraocular lens, according to center news release.

The IC-8 lens is a clear monofocal lens with a mini-ring placed in the center. The mini-ring has an opening, or pinhole, designed to increase the range of vision by extending the focus of light rays that enter the eye, the release said. The clinical study will determine if the IC-8 lens in one eye, when paired with a standard monofocal lens in the other eye, will provide near and intermediate vision in addition to far vision for cataract patients.

“As a clinical study site, we at the Eye Center of Northern Colorado are able to give our patients access to the most cutting-edge options for cataracts,” Forster said in a prepared statement.

Patients interested in the study can call the center at 970-221-2222.