DMC Global declares quarterly cash dividend

BOULDER — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 2 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Jan. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Boulder-based DMC Global operates in two sectors: oilfield products and services, and industrial infrastructure. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, an international developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells.

The industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business, the world’s largest manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment utilized within various process industries and other industrial sectors.