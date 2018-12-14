Weld County’s Woodruff named Assessor of the Year

GREELEY — Outgoing Weld County Assessor Chris Woodruff, was recently named 2018 Assessor of the Year by the Colorado Assessors’ Association, according to a county news release.

Woodruff is set to leave his position next month after serving three terms as assessor.

During Woodruff’s time at Weld County, the assessed value of the county rose from $4.4 billion to $11.7 billion, the release said.