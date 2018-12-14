IRES enters data-sharing agreement with Colorado Springs MLS

LOVELAND — Information and Real Estate Services LLC, a Loveland-based multiple listing service that operates in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, will share home-listing data with Pikes Peak Realtor Services Corp.

Pikes Peak is a multiple-listing service in El Paso and Teller counties.

The agreement allows brokers to view real estate listing information for both regions filtered into a single feed. It also boosts access to referral opportunities.

“Brokers in the region have made it clear that what they need is a consolidated database,” IRES CEO Lauren Hansen said. “We want to provide tools and solutions to the real estate professionals we serve.”

The agreement does not have a fixed expiration and will continue as long as both parties are willing to participate, Hansen said, noting that the organizations are “aligned on similar goals.”

“PPRSC and IRES are MLSs that aren’t geographically adjacent but can provide a huge benefit to each other by working together,” Pikes Peak CEO Amy Reid said in a prepared statement. “Our collaboration significantly increases the amount of data our brokers will have at their fingertips and raises the bar in data delivery and broker satisfaction.”

The data-sharing agreement is not a merger between the IRES and Pikes Peak.

In recent years, IRES has explored the possibility of a merger with Denver-based REcolorado to form a regional multiple-listing service.

Merger negotiations faltered earlier this year and “we have not been in direct discussion since,” Hansen said.