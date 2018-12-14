Fort Collins hemp company raises $3M

FORT COLLINS — New West Genetics LLC, a leading hemp genetics provider, has closed on a $3 million capital raise and is expanding operations.

Investors included individuals and institutions in the cannabis and agriculture industry. The investment is convertible into equity.

New West began in 2014 developing hemp for reliable and sustainable field crop production in order to meet a growing demand for hemp cannabinoids. New West develops cannabinoid-rich varieties that can adapt to local soil and climate conditions and are pest-resistant.

“New West Genetics will deploy this capital to bring about a transition in the hemp industry, from small-scale, often greenhouse-grown cultivars to a high-yielding sustainable crop with consistent quality, grown from proprietary seed,” CEO Wendy Mosher said in a prepared statement. “We are accelerating our product pipeline, expanding product testing and production into new regions, and recruiting key leadership to our operating team.”