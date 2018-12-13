Weller launches CBD snack line

BOULDER — Weller, a Boulder-based CBD-infused food and beverage products brand, has launched its first product line: CBD Coconut Bites, which are available in three flavors.

The new products are available in single-serving (five bites) and multi-serving (20 bites) packages. Each bite is infused with 5MG of CBD from full-spectrum hemp extract, according to a Weller news release.

The bites are sold through retailers including Lucky’s Market and Lassens, directly on the Weller website and on Amazon.

Weller was founded by natural-food industry veterans Matt Oscamou, founder and CEO of Frontier Snacks, and John Simmons, founder and CEO of Third Street Chai.