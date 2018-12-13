Webroot receives ISO 27001 certification

BROOMFIELD — Webroot Inc, a cybersecurity company based in Broomfield, has received ISO 27001 certification, one of the highest internationally recognized standards for information security management systems.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization, this process-based standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.

To receive the certification, Webroot underwent in-depth testing and assessment by a third-party auditor.

“At Webroot, security is our business, which is why we enacted policies, processes and controls to keep our data secure. Receiving ISO certification strengthens our security posture and underlines our commitment to providing the highest level of protection for our customers,” Gary Hayslip, chief information security officer for Webroot, said in a written statement.