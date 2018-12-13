Ball to sell off China beverage packaging plant

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) will sell its metal beverage packaging facilities in China to Chinese packaging firm ORG Technology Co. Ltd.

The total value of the transaction is about $225 million, according to a Ball news release. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the second half of 2019.

The sale includes beverage can and end plants in Chinese cities Beijing, Foshan, Hubei and Qingdao. As part of the deal, Ball also will license beverage can technology to ORG in China, the release said.

“This arrangement allows each party to leverage its own geographic strengths, while allowing Ball to continue our disciplined approach to capital allocation by freeing up capital that does not generate our required returns,” said Ball CEO John Hayes.

Ball will continue to operate in other parts of Asia including a wholly owned Myanmar facility and joint ventures located in Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea and Taiwan.