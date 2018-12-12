Downtown Denver building sells for $24.5M

DENVER — A downtown Denver building has sold for $24.5 million, quadrupling its last sales price from 2010.

BusinessDen reports that the Symes Building at 16th and Champa streets on the 16th Street Mall was sold to 820 16th Street Property LLC. Tenants include Famous Footwear and 7-Eleven.

The property was last purchased by 820 16th Street LLC for $5.7 million in 2010.