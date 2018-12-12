Bongo announces new CEO, leadership team

LOVELAND — Bongo, a video-assessment and soft-skill platform, announced new leadership and two major partnerships.

Josh Kamrath will serve as the Loveland company’s new CEO. Prior to becoming CEO, his role with the company was signing new partnerships.

“I’m excited to take on the role of CEO and position Bongo to impact as many learners in the classroom and workplace as possible,” Kamrath said in a prepared statement. “Signing these new partnerships is the latest step toward arming more professionals with the soft skills they need to succeed in their careers.”

Assessment Technologies Group and Pelocity — leaders in talent assessment and virtual career guidance, respectively — have joined Bongo as partners, along with other leading technology companies. Bongo’s video technology will integrate within ATG’s talent selection systems and Pelocity’s career navigation platform.

Bongo’s registered name is eduPresent LLC. The company formerly did business as YouSeeU.

In addition to Kamrath as CEO, Bongo has added Karyn Kagiyama to lead product strategy, Julie Zinn to lead operations and Tina Rooks to head up strategic partnership.

“Adding such accomplished professionals to our already stellar team puts Bongo in a great position to scale even faster and more sustainably,” Kamrath added. “I’m excited to work with them and our partners to help close the soft skills gap at a global level.”